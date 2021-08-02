Google reveals Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones with new camera bar

Here's a sneak peek at the newest Google Phones powered by Google Tensor – the brand new chip designed by Google, custom-made for Pixel.

Meet:? #Pixel6? #Pixel6 Pro

Both are coming later this year.

We’ll tell you a little about them in this ? ?

(1/13) pic.twitter.com/SRhzvRA7WC

— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) August 2, 2021