Whitlock pommel victory brings double golden Sunday for Team GB

Great Britain’s Max Whitlock celebrates

Max Whitlock’s successful defence of his Olympic pommel horse title made it a doubly golden Sunday for Team GB in Japan.

The 28-year-old gymnast from Hertfordshire became a six-time Olympic medallist, as his young daughter watched on from home.

Whitlock topped the podium after former cook Charlotte Worthington secured gold for Team GB in the BMX freestyle earlier in the day.

Great Britain’s Charlotte Worthington in action (Mike Egerton/PA)

A pommel gold medallist at the Rio games in 2016, Whitlock has since married his childhood sweetheart Leah and welcomed now two-year-old Willow into the world.

Shortly before his victorious performance in Japan, his wife shared a photo on Twitter of their daughter sitting alongside her cousins ready to watch her father compete on TV.

Earlier on Sunday, Worthington, from Manchester, landed the first-ever 360 backflip to be performed in women’s competition, having worked in a Mexican restaurant as she trained for this year’s Games.