Murder probe launched after woman’s body found

Unett Street incident – Birmingham

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 19-year-old woman was found dead at a property in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to Unett Street, Lozells, just after 6am on Saturday where the teenager was found with fatal injuries.

The force said searches are under way to trace a man seen leaving the building shortly before the emergency services were called.

He is believed to have been known to the dead woman, police said.

A cordon is in place at the property while forensic investigations take place.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from the West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: “This is a tragic death of a young woman with her whole life ahead of her.

“We are speaking to other residents at the multi-occupancy address and exploring CCTV to understand what has happened.

“We have a suspect who we are keen to speak to, who is thought to be known to the young woman.”

Anyone with information can contact the force by Live Chat on its website or call 101 quoting log 765 of 31/7.