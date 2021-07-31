Missing five-year-old boy dies after being found in river

An ambulance

A five-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a river in Wales, police have said.

South Wales Police were called at 5.45am on Saturday to a report of concern for a missing child in the Sarn area of Bridgend.

Officers attended and found the child in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park.

He was taken to Princess of Wales Hospital where his death was confirmed.

The family is being supported by specially trained officers.

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the incident, with police calling for witnesses who were in the area at 5.45am on Saturday to come forward with information about how the child ended up in the water.

Chief Inspector Geraint White said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young child has sadly lost their life.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information, to get in touch.

“We would ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation.

“If you have any information that can help, please report this to us.

“Our thoughts are with the family and we are supporting them in every way we can.”