Covid jabs delivered inside circus marquee and at vaccine festival

A doctor prepares a syringe at a pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic

Covid-19 jabs have been administered inside a circus marquee and at a vaccine festival this weekend as part of the latest efforts to boost uptake in England.

Visitors to the Circus Extreme in Halifax, Yorkshire, one of a host of new vaccine sites across the country, received their jabs with some colourful performers watching on.

Medical staff set up the seating, screens and equipment for the walk-in pop-up clinic inside a marquee on Saturday.

In Poplar, east London, jabs were given to people attending a four-day vaccine festival in Langdon Park.

Performers from Circus Extreme watch as Rhiannon Alexander, 34, from Bradford, receives a Covid-19 vaccination at a pop-up clinic in a marquee in Halifax (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Live music and free food were laid on for visitors as an incentive for people in the area to receive a vaccine.

Barking GP Dr Jagan John said of the joint initiative from Tower Hamlets council and the NHS: “We’re encouraging our local residents and people in the borough and further to come in and say ‘get the vaccination, feel at ease, we have some music, we have food to support you while you’re having your vaccination and also, if you’re coming with your family, they’ve got something to do as well while you get vaccinated’.”

Dr John added: “We’re still in a pandemic, we’re seeing hospital admissions rising, we still have deaths in the hospital.

“We certainly feel that in east London, if we can encourage people to get vaccinated, not only are they protecting themselves, but they’re also protecting the communities that they live in… we really want to get our country back on its feet and recover.”

Elsewhere, football fans could get vaccinated at Burnley FC, where a pop-up site was administering doses of Pfizer, while jabs were also due to be on offer on Saturday at Goodwood Racecourse near Chichester.

In west London, a vaccine bus will be stationed at the Summer of Love Festival in Holland Park.

A woman receives a Covid-19 jab at a pop-up centre during the four-day vaccine festival in Langdon Park, Poplar, east London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for NHS England’s vaccination programme, said: “From festivals to farm shops, circus tents and stadiums, NHS teams are working hard to set up vaccine clinics at a huge range of popular locations, all with the aim of getting as many people vaccinated as possible.

“So roll up that sleeve and grab your jab at one of the many walk-in sites open this weekend – it remains the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

"People of my age can get it done now and I would encourage them to" ?@BurnleyOfficial winger @dwightmcneil received his first COVID-19 jab at Turf Moor's pop-up clinic this week, which is open to anyone aged 18 or over ➡️ https://t.co/o52cPo3tRC pic.twitter.com/hWrmaSdMfh — Premier League (@premierleague) July 30, 2021

All adults in England have been able to book a first dose since June 18 but the latest figures show that nearly a third of young adults (aged 18 to 29) in the country have still not had one.

As of July 30, 39.29 million people in England have received their first Covid vaccine, while 31.85 million have been given two doses.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “The NHS is making it easy as possible for people to get their jab with new vaccination centres opening everywhere from festivals to football grounds.

“If you’re eligible for your first or second dose, come forward this weekend and protect not only yourself, but your loved ones and your community.”