Tickets for Peter Kay’s return to the stage sell out in 30 minutes

Peter Kay

Tickets to Peter Kay’s highly anticipated return to the stage have sold out in less than 30 minutes.

The comedian, who has been largely absent from the public eye for the last three years, will host two live Q&As in aid of Laura Nuttall, 20, who has an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

The two shows, called Doing It For Laura, will take place at the 3,500-capacity O2 Apollo Manchester on August 7.

Tickets now on sale for two special Q&A’s at Manchester O2 Apollo on Sat 7th Aug 2021. All profits go to Doing It For Laura Charity with a portion of the profits going towards The Brain Tumour Charity. https://t.co/9A02EJGaP1 https://t.co/IQUr1OiXMp pic.twitter.com/m9oMv8e59B — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) July 30, 2021

Both events – at 1.30pm and 6.30pm – sold out within half an hour of going on sale at 9am on Friday and fans were then directed towards a waiting list.

Ms Nuttall, who has just completed her second year at Manchester University where she is studying philosophy, politics and economics, will be in the audience with her family.

She was diagnosed with brain cancer when she was in her first term at Kings College University in London at the age of 18, following a series of headaches.

Still can't believe this actually happening! So incredibly grateful to Peter for doing this and just cannot wait for August 7th. https://t.co/NV7yGXyNZv @BrainTumourOrg https://t.co/KciRWBjB7w — shitscaredmum ? (@shitscaredmum) July 27, 2021

Her mother Nicola and father Mark first met Kay when they were working at Granada Television almost two decades ago and said they received an unexpected call from the star in January 2019 after Laura was diagnosed.

Mrs Nuttall, who worked in HR at Granada and now runs a children’s play centre, previously told the PA news agency: “We’re so excited about it. And it’s so wonderful he can do this for us, just incredible.”

Kay has been largely out of the spotlight since a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his series Car Share in 2018, but made a brief return in January 2021 when he appeared on BBC Radio 2 to chat to Cat Deeley about his love of music, mixtapes and the musical Mamma Mia.