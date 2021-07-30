Teenager charged with murdering man outside Tube station

UK NewsPublished:

Shane Jerome was stabbed to death close to Brixton Tube station last Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a man outside Brixton Tube station last week.

Shane Jerome, 23, from Thornton Heath, south London, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.45pm on Wednesday July 21.

The Metropolitan Police charged Brandon Aldon McNeil, of Lollard Street, Lambeth, with murder on Friday.

He is also charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

McNeil is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The Met said a 17-year-old boy arrested on Thursday has been bailed to return on a date in late August.

A 19-year-old man arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack has been released with no further action.

Onlookers told the PA news agency that a music video was being filmed in the area before the attack.

A witness told the BBC the incident involved a number of high-end cars, including a Lamborghini, a Ferrari and a black Range Rover, and two quad bikes.

