Reality TV star Stephen Bear to stand trial accused of sharing sexual images

Stephen Bear

Reality TV star Stephen Bear has denied sharing private sexual images and faces a trial next year.

The 31-year-old, who appeared in Ex On The Beach, is accused of secretly recording himself having sex with a woman and posting the footage online.

Bear, of Loughton in Essex, denied two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films and one count of voyeurism when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in August and November 2020.