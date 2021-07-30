Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

All the 315 local areas in England have seen a week-on-week fall in rates, latest figures show (PA)

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 26, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 27-30) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

All the 315 local areas in England have seen a week-on-week fall in rates.

Middlesbrough continues to have the highest rate, with 981 new cases in the seven days to July 26 – the equivalent of 695.8 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,421.5 in the seven days to July 19.

Redcar & Cleveland has the second highest rate, down from 1,520.2 to 668.6, with 917 new cases.

Blackpool has the third highest rate, down from 872.0 to 606.0, with 845 new cases.

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 30 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 26; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 19.