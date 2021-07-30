BA owner IAG plans to ramp up flight schedules

A line of British Airways planes at London City Airport

Flight schedules are being ramped up by British Airways’ parent company IAG, the firm has announced.

It is planning to operate around 45% of passenger capacity between July and September compared with the same period in 2019.

That is up from 21.9% during the previous three months.

IAG warned that its plans to increase flight numbers “remain uncertain and subject to ongoing review”.

It added that it “continues to be adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic together with government restrictions and quarantine requirements”.

Chief executive Luis Gallego said: “In the short term, our focus is on ensuring our operational readiness, so we have the flexibility to capitalise on an environment where there’s evidence of widespread pent-up demand when travel restrictions are lifted.

“We know that recovery will be uneven, but we’re ready to take advantage of a surge in air travel demand in line with increasing vaccination rates.

“We welcome the recent announcement that fully-vaccinated travellers from amber countries in the EU and the US will no longer have to quarantine upon arrival in the UK.