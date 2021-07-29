Three in four eligible secondary schools in England sign up for summer provision

A group of pupils

Nearly three in four eligible secondary schools across England have signed up to host summer provision for pupils who experienced the most disruption to their learning during the pandemic.

The Department for Education (DfE) has released figures showing that 2,820 mainstream secondary schools have signed up for the summer school scheme, which is equivalent to 74% of those eligible.

Secondary schools were encouraged to bid for a share of a £200 million Government fund for summer schools this year, which is predominantly being targeted towards incoming Year 7 students.

The figures come after some heads expressed reluctance to run catch-up provision over the summer amid concerns about pupil and staff wellbeing.

A recent survey, of more than 1,000 primary and secondary school leaders by the Key, suggested only 18% intended to run summer schools.

Among those not running summer schools, the main reasons were that staff and pupils needed a “proper break” during the six-week holiday, while others said they did not think families would support it.

But the DfE has said 542,710 pupils are expected to benefit from face-to-face learning over the summer holiday period in a bid to help children catch up on education lost through the pandemic.

Summer schools will include a variety of academic and enrichment activities, from maths and English lessons to activities designed to build confidence, friendships and improve wellbeing, the DfE said.

But school leaders’ unions have called on the Government to boost investment to ensure long-term education recovery amid the pandemic.

In February, as part of the £1.7 billion “catch-up” package in England, the Government announced a £200 million fund for summer schools this year.

In June, the DfE announced an additional £1.4 billion of funding to help pupils make up for lost learning.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said: “It’s very good to see so many children will now have the opportunity to enjoy clubs and activities this summer, building friendships and supporting their mental and physical health, alongside their educational progress.”

“We have invested £3 billion so far in helping children catch up ahead of the next academic year and summer schools are an integral part of the overall effort to recover from the disruption caused by the pandemic.”

Schools have the freedom to target their summer school programme at children most in need of catch up. This includes children with special educational needs and those entitled to free school meals.

Some of the wellbeing activities planned by schools include theatre trips, sports sessions, team games, sit-down sessions with authors and cooking.

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Not every school will have been able to do this, possibly because of the logistics involved in organising and staffing summer schools or possibly because of doubts about take-up among students, or a mixture of both.

“Summer schools are only the start of a much larger process and there needs to be a lot more focus from the Government on education recovery once all pupils are back in the classroom.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Today’s data shows that a significant number of secondary schools have decided to run a summer school.

“However, it is important to remember that summer schools are only one part of the important recovery work schools are doing and they won’t be right for everybody.

“Leaders will have taken into account the unique needs and characteristics of their communities when making decisions around summer schools.

“We shouldn’t lose sight of the range of other important initiatives schools will be running to support pupils.”

He added: “Everyone in education understands that ‘recovery’ is a long-term project requiring concerted effort and investment. Schools stand ready to undertake this work.