What are the latest changes to travel rules?

Passengers arrive at Heathrow

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced an easing of travel restrictions.

Here the PA news agency answers 10 key questions about what is happening?

– In a nutshell, what has been announced?

Quarantine will be waived for fully vaccinated travellers from the US and much of Europe arriving in England.

– What impact will that have?

It means trips to England will be viable for millions of people in those countries, boosting UK travel and tourism firms.

We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK ? From 2nd August at 4am people from these countries will be able to come to the England from an amber country without having to quarantine if they're fully vaxxed ? — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 28, 2021

– When does the change come into effect?

On Monday August 2 at 4am.

– What parts of Europe are included?

The whole of the EU except France, the four European Free Trade Association members (Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Lichtenstein), plus the microstates of Monaco, Andorra and Vatican City.

– What does fully vaccinated mean?

Travellers planning to take advantage of the new policy must be fully vaccinated with jabs authorised by the EU’s European Medicines Agency, the Food and Drug Administration in the US, or in the Swiss vaccination programme.

– Will arrivals still be tested for coronavirus?

Yes, they will be required to take a pre-departure test, and a PCR test on or before the second day after they arrive in England.

Visitors will be required to do a PCR test (University of Aberdeen/PA)

They will be exempt from the day eight test.

– What is the situation in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

The devolved administrations have not confirmed whether they will implement the same policy as England.

– What do the changes mean for UK travellers?

Nothing. People who have been fully vaccinated are already exempt from self-isolation when returning from a country on the amber list, which includes the US and those EU countries not on the quarantine-free green list.

No widespread reciprocal deal to benefit UK travellers has been announced, and the US continues to be closed to most visitors from Europe, including the UK.

– What are the rules for travel from France to England?

They are unchanged. Travellers will continue to be required to quarantine, even if they are fully vaccinated.

– What else was announced by Mr Shapps?

International cruises will be permitted to resume departing and arriving in England.