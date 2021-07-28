GSK ‘encouraged’ by Covid vaccine rollout as sales and profits jump

GSK profits

Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has posted a jump in sales and profits for the past three months as it was “encouraged” by the speed of Covid-19 vaccinations in the UK and other countries.

The firm revealed that turnover has increased by 6% to £8.1 billion for the second quarter of 2021 as it saw some coronavirus disruption fade.

It also told investors that operating profits increased by 23% to £2.1 billion for the period and held firm on its trading outlook for the full-year.

GSK said it had anticipated some disruption in its vaccine business as the Government prioritised Covid-19 vaccinations, but the firm said it has been “encouraged” by the rate at which Covid vaccines have been deployed in many countries, highlighting the US and UK.

It said this will “provide support for healthcare systems returning to normal” although it also highlighted significant “global differentiation”.

The firm’s vaccine arm saw turnover increase by 39% to £1.57 billion for period.

Emma Walmsley, chief executive officer at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK/PA)

Meanwhile, its pharmaceutical business reported a 4% increase and consumer healthcare business saw a 3% decline.

The update comes weeks after activist investor Elliott called for a shake-up of the healthcare firm and said it should hire a new board.

Emma Walmsley, chief executive officer at GSK, said: “GSK delivered an excellent performance in Q2.

“We expect this positive momentum to continue through the second half of the year, driving us towards the better end of our earnings guidance range for 2021, and meaningful performance improvement in 2022.

“We continue to strengthen our pipeline and are advancing well towards separation.

“Our clear priority is to focus on execution, unlocking the value of consumer healthcare and delivering the step-change in growth and performance we now see for GSK.”