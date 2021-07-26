Joey Barton to face court after being charged with assault

The Bristol Rovers manager was arrested on June 2 following an alleged incident at a residential property in Kew, south-west London.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton is set to face court on a charge of assault by beating after a woman suffered a head injury.

The former Premier League footballer is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in south-west London on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said the charge against Barton, 38, of Widnes, Cheshire, relates to an alleged incident at a residential property in Kew, south-west London, on June 2.

Blackpool v Bristol Rovers – Sky Bet League One – Bloomfield Road
Barton played for Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley throughout his 15-year career (Martin Rickett/PA)

He was charged on Sunday after being arrested on June 2 and bailed pending further inquiries.

The London Ambulance Service did not attend the scene.

Barton played for a number of teams throughout his 15-year career, including Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley.

