Joey Barton pleads not guilty to assaulting his wife

UK NewsPublished:

The former Premier League footballer appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in south-west London on Monday via video link.

Joey Barton File Photo
Joey Barton File Photo

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his wife.

The former Premier League footballer appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in south-west London on Monday morning via video link.

The charge against Barton, 38, of Widnes, Cheshire, relates to an incident at a residential property in Kew, south-west London, on June 2 in which his wife Georgia suffered a head injury.

Barton spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He wore a t-shirt and shorts during the hearing.

Barton was released on unconditional bail until his trial at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on December 16.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News