Boy, 11, found dead after water searched in park

UK NewsPublished:

The youngster had got into difficulty at the Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park in Stonehouse, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday afternoon.

Police tape
Police tape

An 11-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water while visiting a park.

Emergency services were called to the Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park in Stonehouse, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday afternoon.

Police Scotland said a male youth was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokesman added that while the young victim has not yet been formally identified, the family of an 11-year-old boy have been made aware of the death.

The tragedy came less than 24 hours after a 16-year-old boy died in the water at Loch Lomond on Friday.

Loch Lomond
A teenager was found dead in the water at Loch Lomond on Friday (PA)

On the latest incident, a Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police were called around 4.30pm on Saturday July 24 following the report of a concern for person in the water at Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park in Stonehouse.

“Emergency services attended and a male youth was recovered from water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Formal identification has still to take place but the family of an 11-year-old boy have been made aware.”

The spokesman added that a report on the incident will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News