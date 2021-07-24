Lightning strike sets houses on fire

Lightning

A 70-year-old woman has escaped unharmed after a lightning strike severely damaged two houses.

Fire crews were called to the address in Mercia Avenue, Andover, Hampshire, on Saturday morning.

The incident came as storms hit the south of England, bringing the recent heatwave to an end.

It’s been a busy night for Amesbury. 1st Call – Car Fire A303 2nd Call – Residential Alarms Tidworth 3rd Call – House Fire Andover pic.twitter.com/PQVk7FAH84 — Amesbury Fire Station (@Amesburyfirestn) July 24, 2021

The woman was assessed by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment, according to Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesman said: “Crews from Whitchurch, Amesbury, Ludgershall, Winchester, Overton, Basingstoke and Rushmoor were called to Andover early this morning following a house struck by lightning.

“Two semi-detached houses were severely damaged in the incident.

HIWFRS firefighters are on the scene in Mercia Avenue, Andover. After a house was struck by lightning. Please be advised there is a road closure in place at this incident. pic.twitter.com/W3Y5bmDpN0 — Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service (@HantsIOW_fire) July 24, 2021

“A 70-year-old female was assessed by ambulance crews on the scene but was not taken to the hospital.

“One aerial ladder platform and two 45mm jets were used at the incident.”