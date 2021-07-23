Hunt for 11-year-old Bolton girl believed to have travelled to London

GMP

A missing 11-year-old girl who is believed to have travelled to London from Greater Manchester has dreams of owning a clothing business in the city, detectives have said.

Fatuma Kadir, from Bolton, left home without her parents’ knowledge on Thursday evening before travelling on several trains to get to London Euston at 1.13am on Friday.

During a press conference on Friday night, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rollinson said Fatuma may have travelled to the capital to pursue her ambition of setting up a business near Tower Bridge.

#MISSING Have you seen a missing girl, 11, from #Bolton? We're appealing for witnesses who may have seen her or the two people pictured below she is suspected to have travelled with from Manchester Piccadilly station to London Euston where she was last seen at around 1.13am today pic.twitter.com/j4UgBjW19q — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) July 23, 2021

The last CCTV images of Fatuma are of her leaving Euston Station on her own, but several public sightings near London Bridge Tube station have led police to believe she may still be in the area.

Mr Rollinson said: “What we know is that Fatuma has got aspirations of setting up a business by London Tower Bridge. However, she might also be intending to do some sightseeing.

“However, this was unplanned. She hasn’t mentioned it to friends or family that she had any intention to travel. We’ve spoken to her two best friends and she gave them no indication that she had planned to go anywhere.”

CCTV of Fatuma with a couple police want to trace (GMP/PA)

Her parents, Asheem and Misra, said they are in a “state of shock” and urged her to let them know she is safe.

In a statement they said: “We miss you, we want you to come home. We want to at least know you’re safe. You’re not in any trouble. Please contact us or the police.

“If anyone knows where she is or have seen her, please get in touch with the police.

“We are in a state of shock. We want to know where she is, who she’s with, but most of all, that she’s safe. Fatuma, please come home.”

Fatuma at Euston station just after 1am on Friday (GMP/PA)

Police have appealed to trace a man and woman who they believe were worried about Fatuma and travelled on the same train as her from Bolton to Manchester Piccadilly and then to Birmingham New Street.

Police believe the man and woman may know where she was going after arriving in London.

Fatuma is said to have a mobile phone with her which is currently not working.

Mr Rollinson said: “We are not aware of any friends or family here but she does have access to some cash. She may have some money to find some accommodation. She may also be travelling back.”

Fatuma is described as an Asian female, of slim build and was last seen wearing a black headscarf and black dress, and was with a woman who is described as black, of slim build, wearing a light blue tunic, black trousers and black trainers with white soles.

Fatuma is said to have left Euston in the direction of Eversholt Street (GMP/PA)

The woman’s face was covered with a white face mask and she had an orange carrier bag.

The force has said it is “extremely concerned” about Fatuma’s welfare.

Mr Rollinson added: “We’ve been working throughout the night with colleagues from British Transport Police (BTP) and Metropolitan Police and are now releasing a CCTV image of the three when they arrived at Manchester Piccadilly train station.

“We want to ensure that the girl is safe and well and would ask for anyone with information – no matter how small it may be – to come forward.”