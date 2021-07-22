Rees-Mogg faces claims of ‘casual racism’ following ‘Yellow Peril’ comment

In the last 30 mins Jacob Rees Mogg has just used the racist term “yellow peril” in Parliament.

Also that working from home is easier than working in an office. He should ask any parent juggling childcare & work without a nanny if that’s true.

It is 2021 not 1821! ???‍♀️

— Sarah Owen MP (@SarahOwen_) July 22, 2021