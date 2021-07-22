Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A general view of Redcar near Middlesbrough, which currently has the highest rate of Covid-19 cases in England (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 18, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 19-22) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 310 (98%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and five (2%) have seen a fall.

Redcar & Cleveland continues to have the highest rate, with 2,122 new cases in the seven days to July 18 – the equivalent of 1,547.2 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 924.5 in the seven days to July 11.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, up from 966.8 to 1,393.8, with 1,965 new cases.

Stockton-on-Tees has the third highest rate, up from 713.0 to 1,220.7, with 2,409 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Copeland (up from 507.5 to 1,151.3)

Redcar & Cleveland (924.5 to 1,547.2)

Stockton-on-Tees (713.0 to 1,220.7)

Great Yarmouth (282.9 to 761.1)

Castle Point (303.2 to 767.9)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 22 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 18; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 11.