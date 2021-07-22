Caution urged as charity reports 17 deaths in water during heatwave

People on beach

At least 17 people have died in the water since Saturday amid scorching temperatures across the UK, according to a charity.

Swimmers looking to cool off are being urged to take care in open water as the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) said it is aware of 17 incidents of accidental loss of life in the water between July 17 and July 20.

There have been two further reports of people going missing in the water who are yet to be found.

All the incidents have occurred in England, except for one which happened in Northern Ireland.

England reached its hottest temperature of the year on Tuesday when 32.2C was recorded at Heathrow Airport in west London, while a provisional all-time record for Northern Ireland was set on Wednesday when 31.3C was logged at Castlederg, Co Tyrone.

Thursday saw a top temperature of 30.7C in England, in Derbyshire, while the mercury hit 31C in Armagh, Northern Ireland, 31.2C in Ceredigion, Wales, and 28.8C in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Lee Heard, RLSS UK’s charity director, said: “Whilst we recognise how tempting it is to cool off in the UK’s beautiful waterways, they hide hazards that tragically take lives each year and we urge the public to use caution when entering the water, getting acclimatised to the water temperature before jumping in.

“The difference between the air temperature and water temperature can literally take your breath away; this is called cold water shock. It is silent, invisible and deadly.

Cold water can play a critical role in #drowning Protect yourself: ? Prepare your body for cold water? If you fall in or feel overwhelmed Float to Live#enjoywatersafely this summer – don't take risks This video will save lives – https://t.co/0HHDr8i60w@ProfMikeTipton — RLSSUK (@RLSSUK) July 22, 2021

“Water can also hide debris, strong currents and sudden changes in depth that can catch out even the strongest swimmers.

“The Royal Life Saving Society UK urge everyone to learn vital skills and knowledge to prevent future accidental drownings.”

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to bring an end to the heatwave over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for much of central and southern England from midnight on Saturday until the end of Sunday, with the potential for flooding and transport disruption.

Extreme heat warnings which have been in place for south-west England and parts of Wales will expire on Thursday night, while the heat warning for Northern Ireland is in place until the end of Friday.

Isolated #thunderstorms rumbling on into this evening, but most areas hot and #sunny, with #temperatures only slowly falling ⛈️ ☀️ Eastern coastal counties will be cooler with stubborn areas of low cloud hugging North Sea coasts in northeast England and eastern Scotland ☁️ pic.twitter.com/NGhvOsAqo3 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 22, 2021

Stephen Dixon, a spokesperson for the Met Office, said: “Late on Friday, a band of heavy and thundery rain will migrate from the south-west of the country.

“There are yellow weather warnings for rain on Saturday and Sunday for southern areas of the UK.”

According to the Met Office, there is the potential of up to 100mm of rain in some locations over the weekend, such as either side of the Bristol Channel.