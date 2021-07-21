What the papers say – July 21

A collection of British newspapers

Migrant crossings, the so-called pingdemic and the Duke of Sussex’s book are making headlines on Wednesday.

The Times leads with news the number of illegal migrants crossing the Channel has already passed 2020’s figure.

The Daily Mail writes about “chaotic scenes” in the stretch of water dividing the UK and France, with Home Secretary Priti Patel pledging millions to the French to help, while the Daily Express carries the same story.

And Metro reports on “gunboat diplomacy”, after a French warship escorted a dinghy with migrants on board into British waters.

To Covid, and The Daily Telegraph writes Prime Minister Boris Johnson will come under pressure to make more people exempt from the “pingdemic”, allowing critical workers to be tested rather than face isolation if they are a close contact of a known case.

The Daily Mirror reports more than a million pupils missed class last week after “pingdemic pandemonium”, and The Independent leads with claims ministers are “sowing confusion” over Covid controls.

And the i reports there are three weeks for the country to avoid new restrictions “if unlocking backfires”.

Elsewhere, The Guardian writes the leaked database of people targeted by Pegasus spyware includes the mobile phone number of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Financial Times writes the UK will put itself on a “collision course” with the EU with new demands on post-Brexit trading arrangements between Britain and Northern Ireland.

