Traffic held up after cow wanders onto M6 motorway

Police and farmers have joined forces to help corral a cow which wandered onto the M6 motorway.

The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG), which covers the Staffordshire and West Midlands Police force areas, said the cow found itself on the M6 near Doxey, Staffordshire, late on Tuesday night after “idiots forced and left a farmer’s gate open”.

Unusual moooooovements on the M6 Doxey after idiots forced & left a farmer's gate open leaving this young cow to wander eventually onto the motorway. Corralled by our officers to behind this fence & then a joint force of @HighwaysWMIDS ourselves & local farmers ensured she…. pic.twitter.com/nUBjRoZnOm — CMPG (@CMPG) July 20, 2021

According to the CMPG, officers corralled the cow off the road before Highways England officials and a group of local farmers helped to ensure “she was safely walked off the network and back home after an exciting night out”.