Proportion of graduates securing full-time jobs after leaving university drops

UK NewsPublished:

Figures show that black graduates are even more likely to be unemployed more than a year after finishing courses than their white peers.

Graduates
Graduates

The proportion of graduates securing full-time jobs just over a year after leaving university has fallen, official figures show.

Of young people leaving university in 2018/19, just over half (56%) of UK-domiciled graduates were in full-time employment around 15 months after finishing their courses, compared with 59% of the 2017/18 cohort.

The majority of respondents to the Graduate Outcomes survey, conducted by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) for the second year in a row, graduated in 2019 and were surveyed after the pandemic was declared.

The most obvious effects of the pandemic on the cohort was an increase in unemployment and a 50% drop in the proportion of graduates who took time out to travel – from 1.4% to 0.7%, according to the HESA analysis.

Figures also show that black graduates are now even more likely to be unemployed more than a year after leaving university than their white peers.

Data shows that, of those who left university in 2018/19, 7% of UK-domiciled black graduates were unemployed, compared with just 4% of white graduates.

There was a greater increase in the proportion of black graduates reporting to be unemployed than the proportion of unemployed white graduates between 2017/18 and 2018/19, according to the survey.

In 2017/18, 5% of black graduates were unemployed 15 months after leaving university, compared with just 3% of white graduates.

It comes as universities are under increasing pressure to improve the outcomes of students from black and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

The latest statistics also show that UK-domiciled male graduates (6%) are more likely to be unemployed than female graduates (5%) – and yet males are more likely to be paid more than their female peers.

Of the graduates working full-time in the UK just 15 months after leaving university, less than half (48%) of males were earning salaries below £27,000, compared with more than three in five (61%) females, the figures suggest.

Overall, the survey – which looked at data of 380,970 graduates – found that 88% of graduates were in some form of work or further study – down from 90% in the survey of 2017/18 graduates.

The remaining 12% were unemployed – or were doing another activity such as travelling, caring for someone, or they were retired.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News