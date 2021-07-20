Police appeal after F1 driver Lando Norris’s watch stolen after Euro 2020 final

Lando Norris

Police have launched an appeal after F1 driver Lando Norris had his watch stolen following the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The Bristol-born racer, 21, was left “shaken” after his watch, one of only a small number in circulation, was taken.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said: “Shortly after 23.50 on Sunday July 11, the victim, a 21-year-old man, left the stadium and returned to his car which was parked in the yellow car park in nearby Rutherford Way.

“He was approached by two men who engaged him in conversation. A short time later he was assaulted and held by one of the men while his watch was removed from his wrist.

“The victim was understandably shaken but did not sustain any lasting injuries.”

The suspects had already left by the time police arrived, the statement added.

On Sunday a 24-year-old man was arrested in Liverpool on suspicion of robbery. He has been bailed to return on a date in mid August.

Scotland Yard have appealed for witnesses, in particular one person who claimed to have captured the incident on their dash cam but left before giving police his details.

Lando Norris’s watch (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detectives are “very keen” to speak to the person and obtain any footage.

A statement from Formula One last week said: “McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken.

“Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken. The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend.

“As this is now a police matter we cannot comment further.”