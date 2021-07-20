Charles visits Isles of Scilly as controversy continues over Harry’s memoir

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall

The Prince of Wales was all smiles during a visit to the Isles of Scilly, as the fallout from the Duke of Sussex’s memoirs continued.

Charles and Camilla were greeted by beaming schoolchildren when they arrived at the Five Islands Academy, as royal aides contemplated the possible disclosures in Harry’s tell-all book.

The duke has promised to write an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life.

Charles and Camilla on the Isles of Scilly (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Home-life during the break-up of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage, the period of Diana’s death and its aftermath, Harry’s relationship with Camilla and past girlfriends are likely to form part of the book and will be eagerly anticipated by readers.

Senior royals were reportedly only told about the memoirs shortly before Harry’s publisher, Penguin Random House, announced the deal on Monday, and behind-the-scenes assurances about its content are likely to be sought by royal aides.

Royal author Penny Junor said: “The family must be despairing, this is a man who they all love and he seems to be doing his best to embarrass and damage his family.

“I think it’s a bit early to be writing a proper memoir, I imagine it is self justification and it’s exploring himself, and finding himself, but it’s going to be, I suspect, at other people’s expense.”

Charles and Camilla were ferried to the school in electric vehicles available to hire, part of a community car-share scheme on the Isles of Scilly.

The Prince of Wales meets children at Five Islands Academy School (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

When the couple were met by children holding flowers, the prince asked them: “Are you going to show us your flowers. They are splendid. Well done,” and his wife said: “Absolutely beautiful.”

Later Charles joined secondary school pupils for an eco-conference involving local stakeholders, while Camilla met primary school pupils from the school’s eco-committee.

Harry has been collaborating with a ghost writer, journalist J R Moehringer, on the memoirs, which have yet to have a title.

The duke has reportedly been working on a first draft for a year and the book could be published at the end of 2022, coinciding with the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

He said: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

Harry (rear), the Earl of Wessex (centre) and Charles during the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

During their visit Charles and Camilla were surrounded by tourists on Porthcressa beach in Hugh Town on the main island of St Mary’s, and the duchess told holidaymakers: “I know it is difficult to find somewhere to stay. It is very busy here.

“It will be very busy this summer. It’s the first time we haven’t needed to wear our masks.”