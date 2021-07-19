What the papers say – July 19

A collection of British newspapers

Boris Johnson being forced into quarantine amid some controversy on Freedom Day dominates the nation’s front pages.

The Daily Express echoes most of the papers, saying Mr Johnson was forced into a U-turn by public backlash after he considered avoiding quarantine.

The Daily Star rounds on the PM with a front page headline of “Flip flopping fop’s a flipping flop”.

As does the Daily Mirror, commenting on Mr Johnson’s “humiliating climbdown” on his self-isolation, and the contrast of Freedom Day coming alongside the PM’s warning for the nation to be cautious.

The Independent plays it straight, reporting the 57-year-old has urged the nation to follow the rules “after he is forced into isolation”.

The i says the PM and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be in quarantine “after trying to dodge (the) rules”.

The Financial Times also leads on the pair’s enforced isolation.

And Metro calls Mr Johnson’s predicament “Chequers mate”, since he will be forced to spend Freedom Day in quarantine at the PM’s country residence.

In other pandemic angles, a predicted surge in Covid cases is behind Mr Johnson’s call for the nation to remain cautious as Freedom Day arrives, according to The Times.

The Daily Mail says business leaders and MPs have urged Mr Johnson to end the “pingdemic”, saying the ongoing contact tracing scheme is “bringing Britain to its knees”.

And The Daily Telegraph leads on a “freedom day farce” amid calls for the PM to stop the “pingdemic”.

In other news, The Guardian splashes with an expose on a “huge leak” it says uncovers the global abuse of a spy weapon.