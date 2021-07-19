Proof of vaccination to be required for entry to nightclubs from autumn

Nightclub queue

Proof of full vaccination will be required as a condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues from the autumn, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said.

Speaking to the House of Commons on Monday, Mr Zahawi said proof of a negative Covid-19 test would soon “no longer be sufficient” proof that a person was Covid-safe.

He urged businesses to “use the NHS Covid pass in the weeks ahead”, adding: “We will be keeping a close watch on how it is used by venues and reserve the right to mandate if necessary.”

He continued: “By the end of September everyone aged 18 and over will have the chance to receive full vaccination and the additional two weeks for that protection to really take hold.

“So at that point we plan to make full vaccination a condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

“Proof of a negative test will no longer be sufficient.”

Mr Zahawi promised that the plans would be subject to parliamentary scrutiny, and that there would be “appropriate” exemptions for people with a medical condition that means they cannot be vaccinated.

“We will always look at the evidence available and do all we can to ensure people can continue to do the things they love,” he added.

Jeremy Hunt, Conservative chairman of the Health and Social Care Committee, questioned why the Government was waiting until the end of September to implement the plans.

“If we’re going to introduce Covid vaccine passports for nightclubs by the end of September, which I support, why are we waiting until then, giving more weight to the concerns of people who want to go to nightclubs, than the additional extra cases waiting two months is likely to cause at a time when that growth in new cases is of such a concern?” he asked.