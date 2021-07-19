Migrant crossings: Five times a new daily record was set

Migrant Channel crossing incidents

At least 430 migrants crossed to the UK on small boats on Monday – a new single-day record.

The PA news agency, which tracks and analyses numbers of crossings, has compiled a list of five days in the last two years when a new record was set.

– July 19, 2021: 430 people reach the UK

People though to be migrants are watched over by the RNLI (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Dozens of people, including women and young children, were seen walking ashore after one beach landing on the Kent coast, while more arrived elsewhere.

Some raised their hands in celebration as they stood on the beach, while others sat down on the shingle shoreline amid 24C sunshine.

The Home Office said that overall at least 430 people arrived in various places after travelling aboard 14 boats.

– September 2, 2020: 416 people reach the UK

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A wave of boats departed France with hundreds of migrants making their way across the sunny and calm English Channel.

In the House of Commons Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced questions over the Government’s handling of the issue of small boat crossings.

– August 6, 2020: 235 people reach the UK

Migrants arrived in the UK aboard 17 boats in what was then the highest numbers on record.

In one incident, Border Force apprehended 15 people who had landed at Dungeness beach in Kent.

A Border Force patrol vessel and HMS Mersey on patrol in The Channel near Dungeness (PA)

– July 30, 2020: 202 people reach the UK

At least 202 migrants managed to cross to Britain in a surge of 20 boats on July 30.

The arrivals said they were from a diverse range of nationalities, including: Yemeni, Palestinian, Ertitrean, Chad, Egyptian, Sudanese, Kuwaiti, Iraqi, Iranian, Indian, and Mali.

– July 12, 2020: 180 people reach the UK

Home Secretary Priti Patel during during a walkabout at the Port of Dover (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

On the day Priti Patel announced a “new operational approach” to dealing with small boat crossings, a record number of migrants made it to the UK.