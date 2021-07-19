Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

General view of Redcar near Middlesbrough, which currently has the highest rate of Covid-19 cases in England (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 15, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 16-19) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 307 (97%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and eight (3%) have seen a fall.

Redcar & Cleveland has the highest rate, with 1,950 new cases in the seven days to July 15 – the equivalent of 1,421.8 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 685.4 in the seven days to July 8.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, up from 786.6 to 1,281.0, with 1,806 new cases.

South Tyneside has the third highest rate, down slightly from 1,365.1 to 1,207.5, with 1,823 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Redcar & Cleveland (685.4 to 1,421.8)

Middlesbrough (786.6 to 1,281.0)

Copeland (437.1 to 931.3)

Stockton-on-Tees (612.6 to 1,071.2)

Castle Point (224.6 to 638.4)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 19 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 15; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 8.