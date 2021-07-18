What the papers say - July 18

Sunday’s papers are led by growing concern over the ‘freedom day’ easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The Sunday Express,Sunday Mirror and The Sunday Times report Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being “hammered from all sides” over Monday’s expected easing, with “scientists, doctors, politicians and ordinary people” warning the PM that the opening up was too fast.

Meanwhile, The Observer leads with the Health Secretary Sajid Javid revealing he has tested positive for Covid. The paper says NHS Test and Trace regulations could force the Prime Minister to spend ‘freedom day’ in quarantine after Mr Javid visited No 10 while potentially infectious.

The Sunday Telegraph reports jabs will only be offered to vulnerable 12 to 15-year-olds, while The Independent says scientists are calling on all children over 12 to be vaccinated.

The Sunday People says freed double child killer Colin Pitchfork is not on the sex offenders register.

And 55,000 British troops have not received a single Covid jab, according to the Daily Star Sunday.