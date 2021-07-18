Teenager dies as emergency services respond to incidents on hottest day of year

MediaCity UK

Emergency services have responded to several incidents of people getting into trouble in water as England experienced the hottest day of the year so far.

Police in Manchester reported that a 19-year-old man had died at Salford Quays, and a teenage girl was taken to hospital in Oxfordshire.

Temperatures across the country soared to the high 20s on Sunday, prompting warnings from the Met Office.

Greater Manchester Police said despite a rescue operation in Salford, a teenager had lost his life.

The force tweeted: “Our thoughts are with this young man’s family and friends, and the people who witnessed the tragic events.

“We will provide further updates when we have them.”

Further south in Witney, near Oxford, Thames Valley Police (TVP) said a teenage girl had been brought from the water and taken to hospital.

“Officers attended Ducklington Lake, Witney at 2.35pm today, after a fear for welfare report concerning a teenage girl in the water,” TVP West Oxon tweeted.

“Police, fire, and ambulance services attended, and the girl was brought from the water and has been taken to hospital.”