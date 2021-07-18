Sun worshippers return to the beach as hot temperatures continue

Sun bathers enjoy the heatwave at Seapark beach in Holywood, Co Down

Sun worshippers returned to beaches across Northern Ireland on Sunday as high temperatures continued.

The region saw a new record high temperature on Saturday, according to the Met Office.

The mercury hit 31.2C in Ballywatticock close to Newtownards in Co Down at 3.40pm.

Previously, the highest temperature of 30.8C was recorded on July 12 1983 and June 30 1976.

Ballywatticock in Co Down where a new record high temperature in Northern Ireland of 31.2C was recorded on Saturday (Johnny Caldwell/PA)

Ballywatticock’s new claim to fame was marked with the changing of a speed limit sign to reference the 31.2C temperature recorded in the tiny area on Saturday.

Beaches across Northern Ireland remained packed on Sunday as the public enjoyed the sun.

Police described traffic congestion in the popular coastal towns of Helen’s Bay and Crawfordsburn in Co Down. The road into Helen’s Bay was closed to all but residents on Sunday afternoon as crowds flocked to the beach.

Motorists are urged to avoid the Helen’s Bay and Crawfordsburn areas due to heavy traffic in the area. The road into Helen’s Bay is now closed, except for access for residents. pic.twitter.com/eZFFnFz7Gk — NI Road Policing and Safety (@NIRoadPolicing) July 18, 2021

On Friday NI Water urged the public to urgently reduce water usage to avoid shortages.

Director of customer operations Des Nevin said if the current demand continues, it will lead to failures in the system and some customers will lose supply or suffer low pressure.

The #heatwave continues today across much of the UK ?️? Here's a snapshot for this afternoon ? pic.twitter.com/4hBjNNkgv6 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 18, 2021

The temperatures are expected to remain up to 27C in Northern Ireland over the coming week.