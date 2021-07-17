Major disruption on UK roads during warmest weekend of year

❗️UPDATE ⌚️16:55#A82 RTC

The #A82 remains ⛔️CLOSED⛔️in both directions between Fort William and Corran due to a serious RTC

Please avoid the area if possible

The road is expected to remain closed for some time with a diversion now in place which can be found below? pic.twitter.com/o3XypNZR7u

— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 17, 2021