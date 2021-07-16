Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

People waiting for their vaccinations at an NHS pop-up vaccination centre at the Tate Modern art gallery in London (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 12, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 13-16) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 290 (92%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 25 (8%) have seen a fall.

South Tyneside continues to have the highest rate, with 1,978 new cases in the seven days to July 12 – the equivalent of 1,310.1 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 1,098.2 in the seven days to July 5.

Redcar & Cleveland has the second highest rate, up from 508.9 to 1,017.9, with 1,396 new cases.

Hartlepool has the third highest rate, up from 656.6 to 1,015.3, with 951 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Redcar & Cleveland (508.9 to 1,017.9)

Middlesbrough (518.5 to 1,014.3)

Allerdale (223.0 to 614.8)

Hartlepool (656.6 to 1,015.3)

Melton (207.0 to 539.0)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 16 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 12; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 5.