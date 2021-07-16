Face masks to remain compulsory in historic London market

Borough Market customer in face mask

Customers and traders at a historic food market in London will have to continue wearing face masks next week despite restrictions being eased by the Government.

Borough Market in south London, which contains produce stalls and restaurants, said it will be enforcing mask-wearing under by-laws passed by its Trustees.

The decision comes after it surveyed visitors this week and found a “clear majority” are “in favour of mask-wearing beyond the Government’s lifting of restrictions” in England next Monday.

Shoppers and traders at Borough Market will continue wearing face coverings (Jonathan Brady/PA)

People will be able to remove face masks while eating and drinking in the market’s hot food areas, which is the case under the current rules in restaurants and bars.

It echoes the decision made by London Mayor Sadiq Khan that travellers on the capital’s transport network must continue to wear masks from next week and beyond.

Borough Market managing director Darren Henaghan said: “It was important for us to understand how our customers felt, and the clear message we received was that they want masks to stay for the time being.

“We have a responsibility to provide a safe and comfortable environment where the public can shop with confidence, so this is the right thing to do.

“Our traders, who will also continue to wear masks, support this move as well.”

In January, the market became the first outdoor retail venue in the UK to make face masks compulsory.

Meanwhile, Spitalfields in east London said masks will not need to be worn in the outdoor market itself but the shops within it can ask customers to wear masks inside if they wish.