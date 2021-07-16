Ex-prison officer charged with abuse at juvenile detention centre

A former prison officer has been charged with misconduct in a public office & two counts of incident assault.

The charges relate to offences at a former juvenile detention centre in the 70s/80s.

Patrick Devaney, 79, is due at Bristol Crown Court today.https://t.co/jJaqaqzaot pic.twitter.com/bf4GT6KrDd

— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) July 16, 2021