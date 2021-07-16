Double-jabbed holidaymakers returning from France must still quarantine

Travellers arriving from the Eurostar at St Pancras International railway station

Holidaymakers returning to England from France will still have to self-isolate when they get back even if they are fully vaccinated, the Government has announced.

From Monday, UK residents arriving from countries on the Government’s amber list will no longer have to quarantine at home for 10 days if they have had both jabs.

However, ministers have now said this will not apply to France because of the “persistent presence” in the country of the Beta variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa.

The announcement means anyone who has been in France in the last 10 days will need to self-isolate as well as taking a test after two and eight days, regardless of their vaccination status.

This includes fully vaccinated individuals who transit through France from either a green or another amber country, although operators may make specific arrangements in line with public health regulations for transit without quarantine, such as those travelling by train from Belgium.

Existing amber list exemptions for key workers such as hauliers will remain in place.

Mont St Michel, on the north coast of France (Martin Keene/PA)

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Whilst we are committed to continuing to open up international travel safely, our absolute priority is to protect public health here in the UK.”