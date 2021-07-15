Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A member of the public wearing a mask sits at a bus stop in Nottingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 11, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 12-15) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 288 (91%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 27 (9%) have seen a fall.

South Tyneside continues to have the highest rate, with 2,077 new cases in the seven days to July 11 – the equivalent of 1,375.7 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 937.9 in the seven days to July 4.

Hartlepool has the second highest rate, up from 566.9 to 990.8, with 928 new cases.

Sunderland has the third highest rate, up from 747.2 to 967.2, with 2,686 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Middlesbrough (up from 454.0 to 961.8)

Redcar & Cleveland (468.1 to 923.8)

South Tyneside (937.9 to 1,375.7)

Allerdale (171.8 to 596.4)

Hartlepool (566.9 to 990.8)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 15 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 11; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 4.