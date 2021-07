Ballymena Court house

A 53-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Katie Brankin at a holiday camp in Limavady.

The 37-year-old was stabbed at an outdoor accommodation site on Seacoast Road on Monday.

Forensic officers at the scene (Liam McBurney/PA)

On Thursday evening, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said a 53-year-old man had been charged with murder.

He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via videolink.