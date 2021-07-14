John Lewis

The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) has told staff that it is proposing around 1,000 redundancies across its department stores and Waitrose supermarkets.

The company said the shake-up will take place as part of a simplification of store management.

It comes after a raft of recent job cuts, which included the closure of eight John Lewis stores earlier this year.

Waitrose management workers will also be impacted by the move (Morgan Harlow/PA)

The company currently operates 331 Waitrose stores and 34 John Lewis shops across the UK.

JLP added that it will support employees who wish to stay in the business in finding new roles and will seek to minimise compulsory redundancies through voluntary redundancy and severance options.