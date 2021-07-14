Duchess of Sussex to partner with Netflix for animated show Pearl

Duchess of Sussex court case

The Duchess of Sussex is to executive produce a new animated programme for Netflix, her production company has announced.

Archewell Productions’ website said the series, titled Pearl, would tell the story of the adventures of a 12-year-old girl inspired by influential women from history.

It is the second show from the Netflix deal Meghan and the Duke of Sussex signed last year following Heart Of Invictus, a previously announced docuseries about the Invictus Games.

Meghan said: “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges.

“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

Filmmaker David Furnish, who is the husband of Sir Elton John, will also work on the programme.

Meghan added: “David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

Meghan and Harry signed a major deal with Netflix last year, said to be worth millions of pounds, to make films and television series.

At the time, the streaming giant said the pair would create “content that informs but also gives hope”.

Archewell replaced Harry and Meghan’s Sussex Royal brand after they quit royal duties.