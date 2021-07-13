Sturgeon to announce whether coronavirus restrictions will be eased

Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce whether Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions can be eased as planned on Monday.

The First Minister has said she hopes to move the whole country to Level 0 from July 19, depending on the latest case numbers, hospital admissions and the vaccination rollout.

Level 0 would reduce the two-metre distancing rule to one metre in indoor public spaces.

Indoor gathering restrictions would be further lifted to allow up to eight people from up to three households to meet.

2,350,416 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 2,134* to 316,037 The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 7,757 Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux Health advice➡https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/jhZcR1n541 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) July 12, 2021

The 11pm closure time for pubs operating indoors will also be scrapped, with local licensing conditions applying instead.

But nightclubs and adult entertainment will have to remain shut.

July 19 is expected to be the date when all Scottish adults will have been offered their first vaccine dose as well as being three weeks on from over-50s being double jabbed.

The Scottish Parliament has been recalled from the summer recess for Ms Sturgeon’s announcement.

Last week she stressed that any additional lifting of coronavirus rules would require “care and caution” due to the record number of coronavirus cases in Scotland.

On Monday, the latest Covid-19 statistics showed 2,134 coronavirus cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, but no deaths.