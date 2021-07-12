Travelodge recruiting hundreds of new staff

Travelodge

Hotel chain Travelodge is looking to fill 680 jobs across the country in readiness for this summer’s “staycation” season.

The recruitment drive includes full- and part-time positions for posts ranging from management, bar work and receptionists.

Travelodge is also recruiting in-house maintenance engineers and will recruit workers for its head office in areas such as finance, human resources and marketing.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive said: “We are gearing up for a busy summer staycation season this year, and we need to fill 680 permanent positions immediately.

“We are looking for individuals who have passion, determination and a desire to deliver excellent customer service.

“In return, we provide a world-class training and development programme giving direct access to climb the career ladder into management.