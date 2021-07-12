Sunny weather on the way after thundery downpours

Friends row along the River Avon

Sunny weather is on the way following a wet start to the week, the Met Office has said.

Britons can look forward to brighter, warmer weather in the coming days but torrential downpours which could cause flooding are due to strike the South on Monday night.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain lasting until midnight on Monday, covering areas south of Peterborough.

Meanwhile, lighter showers are forecast in northern England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Unsettled across much of the UK this afternoon ? ⚠️ Heavy downpours in the south?️ Showery rain across northern England?️ Some heavy, thundery showers across western Scotland pic.twitter.com/mjuzjnsfUK — Met Office (@metoffice) July 12, 2021

Met Office forecaster Sarah Kent said south-western parts of England could see 60mm of rain over just a few hours on Monday evening.

She said: “The most intense rainfall is going to be in southern and western areas of the UK.

“Thundery downpours are coming from the English Channel as we speak.

“Certainly with the intense rainfall we are expecting, localised flooding and probably some travel disruption is on the way, unfortunately just as people are doing the school run and coming home from work.”

The Environment Agency has issued one flood alert for areas close to the Upper River Loddon in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued flood warnings for areas north-west of Edinburgh.

A ☁️?️ gloomy start to Monday but there's some good news later this week if you've been missing the ?️ sun… pic.twitter.com/nSUJ7Aub8t — Met Office (@metoffice) July 12, 2021

But Ms Kent said after a cloudy start in northern areas on Tuesday, Britons could enjoy dry weather with temperatures of up to 24C in central and southern England, and up to 18C in northern England and Scotland.

“In the north-east of England and east Scotland it could be quite grey and murky in the morning, but as we go through the day we will see things brighten up,” she said.

“Some areas could see a few showers but they will be few and far between.”

Ms Kent said Wednesday is due to be even warmer, with the mercury climbing up to a maximum of 26C in the South and 24C in the North.