Roads deserted as tens of millions watch Euro 2020 final

Many of England’s roads were deserted on Sunday night as tens of millions of people were glued to television screens showing the Euro 2020 final.

Data from location technology firm TomTom shows that between 9pm and 10pm, congestion levels in London were at just 3%, compared with 14% during the same period a week earlier.

Other towns and cities experienced similar week-on-week reductions, including Birmingham (from 11% to 3%), Leicester (23% to 5%), Liverpool (9% to 3%) and Manchester (9% to 1%).

The M4 motorway near London was almost empty of traffic during the match (Aaron Chown/PA)

Traffic soared after England’s penalty shoot-out defeat, with congestion levels between 11pm and midnight at 27% in London, 13% in Birmingham and Leicester, and 11% in Liverpool and Manchester.