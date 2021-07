Passengers face long queues at Heathrow due to staff self-isolating

Heathrow

Passengers at Heathrow faced long queues on Monday due to security staff being told to self-isolate, the airport said.

Images posted on social media show long lines of travellers inside Terminal 5.

A spokeswoman for the airport said: “Earlier today we experienced some passenger congestion in Terminal 5 departures, due to colleagues being instructed to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace.

“We have activated additional team members to assist passengers with their journeys and the operation has now returned to normal.

“We apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience caused.”