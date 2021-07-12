Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Coronavirus test centre

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 8, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 9-12) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 293 (93%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 21 (7%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

South Tyneside continues to have the highest rate, with 2,052 new cases in the seven days to July 8, the equivalent of 1,359.2 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 691.5 in the seven days to July 1.

It is also the highest rate recorded anywhere in England since January 10, when Knowsley in Merseyside recorded a rate of 1,367.5.

North East Lincolnshire currently has the second highest rate, up from 610.4 to 927.5, with 1,480 new cases.

Sunderland has the third highest rate, up from 606.8 to 893.0, with 2,480 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

South Tyneside (up from 691.5 to 1,359.2)

Hartlepool (419.6 to 877.6)

Middlesbrough (341.2 to 783.1)

North East Lincolnshire (610.4 to 927.5)

Stockton-on-Tees (295.9 to 610.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 12 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

