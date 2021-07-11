William says England’s Euros showdown is ‘so exciting’ as he wishes team luck

The Duke of Cambridge will be at Wembley for the Euros final on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge could not hide his excitement and said the whole country is behind England’s footballers as they go for glory in the Euro 2020 final.

William, who is president of the Football Association, said he “can’t really believe this is happening” ahead of the crunch match against Italy on Sunday night.

Urging the players to “bring it home”, he said they had already brought out the “very best of England”.

William, who will be at Wembley for the match, said: “Gareth (Southgate), Harry (Kane), and to every member of the England team on and off the pitch, I just want to wish you the very best of luck for tonight.

“What a team performance it’s been. Every member of the squad has played their part, and all the back room team as well have been truly essential.

“I can’t really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the very best of luck.

“You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home.”