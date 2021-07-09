Two arrests after deaths of teenagers in separate London stabbings

Flowers left near the scene in Woolwich New Road where Tamim Ian Habimana was fatally stabbed

Police are continuing to question two people in relation to separate stabbings just hours apart which claimed the lives of two teenagers.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Tamim Ian Habimana, also 15, in Woolwich, south-east London, on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Keane Flynn-Harling, 16, in Lambeth, south London, on Monday night.

#UPDATE | Detectives investigating the death of a teenage boy in #Woolwich have arrested a 15-year-old on suspicion of murder. Tamim Ian Habimana was stabbed near Woolwich Arsenal railway station on Monday. Officers are providing support to his family.https://t.co/zyzdlacQkF — Greenwich MPS (@MPSGreenwich) July 8, 2021

The Metropolitan Police said the families of both victims are being supported by specially trained officers.

The number of violent teenage deaths in London this year could be one of the worst in nearly a decade.

As of Tuesday, a total of 21 teenagers had been killed in just over six months this year in the capital, leading to concerns that the grim tally for the whole year will exceed the previous high of 27 in 2017.

This would mean the highest teenage death toll since 2012.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Woolwich New Road shortly after 5.20pm on Monday and found Tamim suffering from a single stab wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6.08pm, despite the efforts of emergency services to save him.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, who is leading the investigation, said the teenager’s family is “reeling from the shock of his death”.

He said Thursday’s arrest “marks a significant development in our investigation”.

He appealed for anyone with information that could help the inquiry to come forward.

He added: “We are aware of footage relating to this murder being posted on social media and remind the public that any video captures or images may be very important to our investigation.”

He encouraged people to upload anything relevant to the police at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S61-PO1

The teenage suspect was taken into custody at a police station in south London on Thursday.

#ARREST | Detectives investigating the murder of a 16-year-old boy in #Oval on Monday have made an arrest. https://t.co/DwBtyYybVs — Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) July 8, 2021

Separately, the Lambeth stabbing saw officers called to Oval Place at 11.45pm on Monday.

The victim, 16-year-old Keane, was pronounced dead at the scene.